WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s most recognized and successful leaders will retire.

Longtime Watkins Glen International President, Michael Printup, announced his retirement Friday after nearly three decades in NASCAR. Printup, a native of Hamburg, spent the last 15 seasons as WGI President at the world famous track since 2009.

“This morning I announced my retirement/resignation to our corporate office, Printup said. “I am going to stay on through the IMSA race at the end of June, so my last day will be June 26th at The Glen.”

Printup, 58, and the loyal staff at WGI had sellout after sellout each NASCAR race in August. Watkins Glen International was also voted as the nation’s best NASCAR track several times under Printup’s leadership through USA Today. From major capital improvements to the greatest fans in the world, Printup will miss it all.

“It has been one heck of a ride and I appreciate your friendship and support of WGI, it means a lot to me and my family. I hope I get to catch up with you all in the next 30 days or so. Cheers and thank you!”

Printup plans on moving down south and spend more time with family and friends. 18 Sports will have more tonight at 6 on the storied career of Printup at WGI.