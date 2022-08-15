ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports team had a guest sports anchor on Monday to kickoff NASCAR week at The Glen.

Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup stopped by the WETM-TV studio and guest anchored 18 Sports during WETM 18 News at 6 on Monday to kickoff NASCAR week at The Glen. All week long, 18 Sports gets you geared up for all things racing as we head into the Twin Tiers’ Super Bowl of the summer.

The Go Bowling at The Glen is this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. And, don’t miss The Glen All-Access NASCAR special Friday night August 19th at 7:30 p.m. live from Watkins Glen International on WETM-TV.