ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the second part of our 18 Sports Winter MVP nominees.

We introduce the 2023 Winter Female MVP nominees and this group is as a good as it gets. Make sure to vote for the next two weeks at https://www.mytwintiers.com/athlete-of-the-week/

The winners will be announced after your votes have been added up on 18 Sports at 6.

Female MVP Nominees

Jalea Abrams – Elmira basketball, 2023 BCANY MVP, eclipsed 1,000 career points

Emily Sindoni – Tioga wrestling, won NYS Championship, ranked 1st in the country

Paige Manchester – Towanda basketball, led NTL in scoring at 19.2 points per game

Kennedy Westbrook – Waverly basketball, BCANY 1st team All-Section 4, 19.8 ppg

Male MVP Nominees

Ousmane Duncanson, Tioga wrestling, won second state title, finished season 40-0

Cullin Cole, Horseheads swimming, won state title in 50-freestyle

Gyasi Ruffin, Corning indoor track, won state title in 600 meters

Joey Tomasso, Waverly basketball, broke school record for most points in a season



