ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to vote for the Winter Male MVP.

You can vote for the next couple of weeks for the 18 Sports Winter Male MVP. Visit http://mytwintiers.com/sports to vote for who you think should be the MVP. The nominees are listed below.

Winter Male MVP Nominees

Ousmane Duncanson, Tioga wrestling, won second state title, finished season 40-0

Cullin Cole, Horseheads swimming, won state title in 50-freestyle

Gyasi Ruffin, Corning indoor track, won state title in 600 meters

Joey Tomasso, Waverly basketball, broke school record for most points in a season