WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly began their season on the High School gridiron with a win at home on Saturday.

The Waverly football team began their season with a 31-13 win against Chester in front of a large crowd at Waverly Memorial Stadium in their season opener. Junior quarterback Joey Tomasso connected with Isaiah Bretz on an 18-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolverines a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Tomasso found Jay Pipher on a 7-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and Waverly headed into halftime with a 14-0 lead.

It was the second game of a rare High School football doubleheader in Waverly. Defending Class D state champs Tioga defeated Marlboro in game one 48-20.