WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly football has their eyes on another big season.

The Waverly Wolverines are back on the gridiron and had a big season a year ago. Waverly went 10-1 last season and made it to the Section IV Class C championship game where they lost to eventual state champs Chenango Forks. The Wolverines are confident that they can have success on the gridiron again this fall. “It starts with just winning one at a time. Taking each week and approaching it like it is the sectional title game and that’s how you get back there,” said Waverly head coach Jason Miller.

Junior Joey Tomasso returns for his fourth year as starting quarterback. The Wolverines also return experienced skill position players and all five offensive linemen that started in last year’s sectional title game. “We probably got four or five returning skill people and a couple new skill people that are going to make an impact so we’re excited to get started,” said Miller.

Waverly begins their season this Saturday at home against Chester at 6:00 p.m.