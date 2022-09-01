ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The sport of women’s wrestling is on the rise.

Last year, Elmira College started its first women’s team which reached great success in creating their first-ever All-American. Now, local high schools in the region are starting up their very own squads. Horseheads High School will be putting a team together for the upcoming season and programs are in search of building numbers.

Later this month, a special clinic will be at held at Waverly High School on Saturday, September 24 with several guest instructors. That list includes National Junior Freestyle runner-up Emily Sindoni of Tioga and many local coaches like Horseheads Brett Owen and Elmira College’s Ashley Keenan.

The goal of the clinic is to grow the sport and invite as many local and regional female wrestlers who have interest in getting better. Full event flyer is listed below. Check out this special promo video in an effort to support women’s wrestling. Use the hashtag #GrowWomensWrestling to help support the growth.