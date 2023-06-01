ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers received a special musical message Thursday.

As Elmira prepares for their first game of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) season Friday night at 6:35 pm against Batavia, the Pioneers got some early motivation. Members of Woodbrook Senior Living in Elmira sang a special rendition of “Take Me Out to The Ball Game” at the team’s media day.

Friday’s home game at Dunn Field will also have fireworks following the conclusion of the contest. Before then, watch this touching song thanks to Woodbrook Senior Living who might be the biggest fans of Elmira.