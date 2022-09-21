ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads grad had a huge week in college football.

Grayson Woodhouse, a junior quarterback for Grinnell College in Iowa, has earned the Midwest Conference Offensive Performer of The Week. Woodhouse accounted for all four touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 28-7 win over Lawrence University.

Woodhouse threw for 187 yards and two scores on 14-of-20 passing and rushed for another 103 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for Grinnell College (1-1).

For the season, Woodhouse has thrown for 242 yards and two scores. On the ground, Grayson has 128 total yards and two touchdowns. Woodhouse, a 2020 Horseheads High School graduate, earned the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Highlight of The Year that same year.

The Pioneers next host Beloit College on October 1 at 1 pm.

(PHOTO: Grinnell College Athletics)