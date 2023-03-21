LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WETM) – McKenna Woodworth has earned a big honor from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

Woodworth, a Horseheads native, was named the PSAC West Athlete of The Week at Gannon University as a member of the women’s lacrosse team. McKenna had a career-high seven goals in a 14-13 win over Lock Haven last week.

The junior attacker also added a goal in a loss to IUP earlier in the week. Woodworth leads Gannon with 15 goals and assists with 17. She only needs five goals to reach the 100 in her career which would make her the 20th Golden Knight in program history with the honor.

Woodworth already topped 100 career points earlier this season and has racked up a total of 114 points. Gannon will play again Wednesday at Seton Hill at 4 pm.

(PHOTO: Gannon University Athletics)