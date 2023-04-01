EDINBORO, Pa. (WETM) – A Horseheads grad reached another career milestone at Gannon University on Saturday.

(PHOTOS: Gannon University Athletics)

McKenna Woodworth reached the 100-career goal milestone for Gannon on Saturday in a 20-4 win on the road against Edinboro. The Horseheads grad scored the first two goals of the game and finished the day with three goals and an assist.

The junior already topped 100 career points earlier this season and was also named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Athlete of The Week last month. Woodworth leads Gannon (2-8) in goals this season with 21 and is tied for the team-high in points with 24.