ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local wrestling talents are primed for their big conference tournaments this weekend.

Tioga’s John Worthing of Clarion University wrestling and Corning’s Drew Witham of Long Island University, both received pre-seeds for the postseason. Worthing earned the six seed for the MAAC Championships this weekend at 174 pounds at George Mason University in Virginia. A total of four automatic qualifiers will make the NCAA Tournament later in March.

Worthing, a redshirt sophomore, has racked up a (17-8) overall record this season and looks to make a big impact as the postseason begins. John won a New York State Championship at 138 pounds for Tioga High School and was a three-time Section IV Champion (2016, 17, 18).

Witham earned the eighth seed at 149 pounds for the EIWA Wrestling Championships this weekend at Pennsylvania University. The junior at Long Island University has a record of (18-15) this year for the Dolphins. A total of two automatic qualifiers will make the NCAA Tournament from the weight.

Witham was a three-time Section IV Champion (2018, 19, 20) and finished third in states in 2020. 18 Sports will follow both Worthing and Witham throughout the postseason.