ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The superstars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) are coming back to Elmira.

On Sunday, October 9 at 7 pm WWE will bring its Sunday Stunner event to Elmira’s First Arena. It marks the first time since 2020 that WWE will makes its return to the city after COVID-19 altered live events the past few years. Stars from the Monday Night Raw brand will be showcased at the event after the SmackDown brand was welcomed to Elmira in 2019 and 20.

Majors names like Drew McIntyre, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are advertised to perform at First Arena. The full card is subject to change.

Tickets are going fast, visit FirstArena.net or call the First Arena box office at 607-734-7825 for your WWE Sunday Stunner tickets. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see the biggest names in sports entertainment.

NBC Elmira is proud to assist WWE in packing the house in October for Sunday Stunner and will also help announce on the pre-show. Stay with us for more on match card details and other important WWE Sunday Stunner information.