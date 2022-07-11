ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A major sports and entertainment company is coming back to Elmira.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) returns to Elmira’s First Arena on Sunday, October 9 at 7 pm. Tickets for the Sunday Stunner show will go in sale this Friday at 10 am at the First Arena box office and all other major ticket outlets.

This marks the first WWE Live event to be held at First Arena since February 2020 when SmackDown Live invaded Elmira on the Road to Wrestlemania Tour. It is also the fourth WWE show to be held at the arena since 2017, which was the first in nearly a decade at that time.

Superstars advertised for the event are current WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, former WWE World Champions Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, Riddle, and current WWE Tag Team Champions The Uso’s, Jey and Jimmy.

The card is subject to change. For more information, follow First Arena on Facebook, visit FirstArena.net and WWE.com. 18 Sports is proud to team up with the arena for the return of WWE to Elmira.