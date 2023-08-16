ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its annual high school football previews.

In Pennsylvania, the Wyalusing Rams are working to get back in the win column. Last year, the Rams were just (2-8) and are on a quest to have their first outright winning season since 2010 when the program went (8-3). Wyalusing did finish at an even .500 in 2014 and 2015 going (5-5) in each respective year.

The Rams welcome in new head coach Rich Rogers who returns to the Northern Tier League sidelines for the first time since being at Troy High School in 2006.

Wyalusing opens up their season against Nativity BVM on Saturday, August 26 at 7 pm with a home game. Below, a full schedule for the Rams for the 2023 season.

8/19 Hughesville Spartans (AA) 11:00 am Scrimmage

8/26 Nativity BVM Green Wave (A) 7:00 pm

9/01 @Sayre Redskins (A) 7:00 pm

9/08 @Athens Wildcats* (AAA) 7:00 pm

9/15 @Troy Area Trojans* (AA) 7:00 pm

9/22 Montgomery Red Raiders (A) 7:00 pm Youth Football Appreciation Night

9/29 @Canton Area Warriors* (A) 7:00 pm

10/06 Wellsboro Hornets* (AA) 7:00 pm

10/13 Loyalsock Township Lancers (AAA) 7:00 pm

10/20 @North Penn-Mansfield Panthers* (AA) 7:00 pm

10/27 Towanda Black Knights* (AA) 7:00 pm Bronze Helmet Game & Senior Night