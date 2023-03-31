CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A regional wrestling circuit helped educate students at a local school.

Xcite Wrestling, based in Binghamton and now also at The Arnot Mall in Horseheads, showcased some of its talent at Campbell-Savona Elementary School Thursday morning. Each month, Xcite holds professional wrestling shows at The X2, via their performance training center called The Fighting Arts Pro Wrestling Institute. Located in the former Macy’s Store Location, the center is dedicated to training the future of the industry.

The head trainer is longtime wrestler HC Loc (Matt Knowles) who hails from Campbell, NY. Loc was on hand at the elementary school discussing the safety needed to perform in the business. Students were enthused by Loc and the Xcite Tag Team Champions, CXR, as they were even treated to an exhibition of skills in the gym.

The presentation also focused on the belief that wrestling is a sport for anyone of any skill level and size. But, success in the industry simply does not happen without hard work.

Loc has performed in some of the top wrestling promotions throughout the world including WWE, Ring of Honor, and the original ECW. Now, he and the members of the Xcite staff are honored to share their knowledge to help better the future.

Friday, April 7, Xcite will be holding their next wrestling card at The Arnot Mall called “Xcite vs. The World: Night One.” Below, a full promotional flyer of the event and ticket information. Don’t miss this special show at The X2 only at The Arnot Mall next Friday night.

For more information, find Xcite Wrestling on Facebook.