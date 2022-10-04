BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Ella Yartym is rewriting the school record books at Haverling this season.

Haverling girls soccer standout Ella Yartym recently broke two school records. The junior tallied her 71st career goal to break the school record for career goals surpassing Mackenzie Smith. Yartym also just passed Smith to break the school record for career assists. Yartym has 18 goals and 19 assists so far this season for the Rams.

Haverling is 11-0 this season and are ranked fourth in the state in Class B. The Rams host Wayland-Cohocton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.