ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday is the start of the NCAA Wrestling Championships and history is on the line.

Cornell wrestling will compete in the 2023 NCAA Championships in Tulsa sending seven wrestlers in their respective weights. Not only with The Big Red compete for a team championship, at 149 pounds, senior Yianni Diakomihalis has a shot at winning a coveted and rare fourth national title.

Diakomihalis has earned the top seed in his weight and will face the winner of Isaiah Delgado (15-14) from UVU or Anthony White (14-13) of Rutgers who wrestle in the pigtail round. Action begins Thursday at Noon with the semis slated for Friday night and the finals Saturday night in Tulsa. Wrestling action can be watched on ESPNU and streamed on ESPN+

The three-time NCAA Champion boasts a staggering career record of (110-2). After winning his fourth EIWA title, Yianni has razor sharp focus on the national stage. Only four wrestlers in D-I history have ever won four national crowns: (Pat Smith at Oklahoma State 1994, Cael Sanderson at Iowa State 2002, Kyle Dake of Cornell 2013 and Logan Stieber at Ohio State 2015). Iowa’s Spencer Lee is also on a quest to make history of his own in 2023. Lee can win his fourth NCAA title at 125 pounds this weekend.

If Diakomihalis can win a fourth, Cornell will become the only school in D-I history to have two four-time winners with Lansing’s Dake being the first for The Big Red. Take a closer look into the mind of Diakomihalis as he prepares for his final NCAA Tournament.

