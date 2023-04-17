ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira baseball standout Zack Odum eclipsed a major mark on the college circuit.

Odum, a junior outfielder for Wells College baseball, reached 100 career hits this past weekend for the Express. Zack earned the century mark hit Sunday in a doubleheader sweep of Gallaudet at home. Odum becomes just the sixth player in program history to reach the mark.

Earlier this season Zack’s twin brother, Max, also earned his 100th career hit. Both juniors, the Odum brothers continue to be a pivotal part of the program as the season marches on.

Zack is hitting .321 this season with 10 RBI on 36 total hits. Max is hitting .299 with a home run and 18 RBI on the year.

Wells lost to Hobart College 11-6 Monday night. Wells College next travels to Elmira College Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 pm at The Holding Point complex in Horseheads.