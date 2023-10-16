ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the greatest athletes in Elmira College history came back home.

Sasha Zavadska, a two-time Empire 8 Volleyball Player of The Year, was inducted into the Elmira College Athletics Hall of Fame this past Saturday night. Zavadska returned to Elmira College for the first time in years by way of Slovakia.

The 2013 grad made an immediate impact at EC, making Empire 8 Second Team All-Conference in her freshman season. In her sophomore year, Zavadska stepped up to the Empire 8 First Team and took Player of the Year honors. One year later, the standout earned the same accolades and led the Soaring Eagles to a regular season title in the Empire 8.

As a senior, Zavadska made her 3rd Empire 8 First Team and capped off her career with the 2nd most kills (1,967), 3rd most digs (1,506), and 2 single-season records for kills.

After her collegiate playing days Zavadska play professionally in Slovakia before sustaining a back injury which ended her career. On Saturday, 18 Sports spoke with Zavadska on her journey from Elmira to now coaching and working overseas.