JERUSALEM, N.Y. (WETM) – Keuka Lake State Park is one of two New York sites named as one of the best places to camp in the northeast, according to a new report.

A list from The Dyrt, a camping resource website, said that Keuka Lake State Park was the No. 2 best place to camp in the northeast United States for 2023. The ranking said Keuka was so popular because of its location in wine country and the option of swimming, hiking, and boating.

According to campers that talked to The Dyrt, they enjoyed the park’s location along the lake, swimming beach, and picnic and campgrounds.

Keuka Lake State Park was followed by HTR Niagara Campground on Grand Island in the No. 3 spot. These were the only two Empire State campgrounds that made the list. The only Pennsylvania site on the list was Buttonwood Campground in south-central Pa., ranking No. 6.

The top site went to Cathedral Pines Campground in western Maine.

According to the report from The Dyrt, camping is becoming more popular, especially solo camping and glamping, making it more difficult to find open campsites. There were 15 million first-time campers in the last two years, the report said, while there are 80 million Americans who camp each year on average.