PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan teen has been arrested after police said he chased a person through the Village with a knife, threatening to kill them, returning to the scene later that day in violation of a protection order, according to police.

Penn Yan Police responded to a report of someone getting chased by a person with a hammer in the Village. When officers arrived, the victim said the 17-year-old boy was trying to kill them, according to the arrest report.

Police then found the 17-year-old holding a knife; he told officers that he wanted to stab and kill the person he was chasing. He then threw the knife into nearby bushes when police told him to drop it, police said.

The teen was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Attempted Assault and 2nd-degree Menacing. He was taken to CAP Court, and an order of protection was issued. The 17-year-old was then taken to jail on $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond “in an attempt to locate a secure, age-appropriate facility”, the arrest report said.

After a court appearance later that day, the teen was released on his own recognizance. Hours later, police said he violated the protection order and officers responded to the same address as the original incident.

He was charged with Criminal Contempt and issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date. He was then taken to a medical facility for further assistance, police said.