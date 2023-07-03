BARRINGTON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Yates County teen was killed in a roll-over crash in the Town of Barrington this morning.

Police arrived at the crash around 7 a.m. on July 3. The passenger of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male from Starkey, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 20-year-old male from Dundee, was taken to Robert Packer Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling south on state Route 14A when it went off the road on the west side. The vehicle rolled multiple times, struck a culvert, and struck multiple trees before it came to a rest on its hood.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office, The Yates County Coroner, and the Yates County Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene. This crash is currently under investigation.