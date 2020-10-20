Binghamton Area Voter Guide

(NEWS10) – A guide to the races affecting the state from the Binghamton area. This guide includes Congressional, State Senate, and State Assembly races. For local races please check the county’s Board of Elections page. Some races span multiple counties, the race may be reflected in another county.
Broome County
Congressional
19th Congressional District
- Antonio Delgado (D)
- Kyle Van De Water (R)
- Victoria Alexander (L)
- Steven Greenfield (G)
22nd Congressional District
- Anthony Brindisi (D)
- Claudia Tenney (R)
- Keith Price (L)
State Senate
State Senate District 52
- Frederick Akshar (R)
- Thomas Quiter (L)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 122
- Richard Shaw (D)
- Joe Angelino (R)
State Assembly District 123
- Donna Lupardo (D)
State Assembly District 124
- Randy Reid (D)
- Christopher Friend (R)
Chenango County
State Senate
State Senate District 51
- Jim Barber (D)
- Peter Oberacker (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 126
- Dia Carabajal (D)
- John Lemondes Jr. (R)
Tioga County
Congressional
23rd Congressional District
- Tracy Mitrano (D)
- Tom Reed (R)
- Andrew Kolstee (L)
Tompkins County
State Senate
State Senate District 54
- Shauna O’Toole (D)
- Pamela Helming (R)
State Senate District 58
- Leslie Danks Burke (D)
- Thomas O’Mara (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 125
- Anna Kelles (D)
- Matthew McIntyre (L/R)
Delaware County
State Senate
State Senate District 42
- Jen Metzger (D)
- Mike Martucci (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 101
- Chad McEvoy (D)
- Brian Miller (R)
- Barbara Kidney (G)
State Assembly District 102
- Mary Kraat (D)
- Christopher Tague (R)
Sullivan County
State Assembly
State Assembly District 100
- Aileen Gunther (D)