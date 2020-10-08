Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Chemung County

(WETM) – Your Local Election Headquarters is working to make sure every voter has what they need when they fill out their ballot this Election Day.
Below you’ll find information for Chemung County on how to register to vote, where to vote, and who the candidates are.
Registering to Vote in Chemung County
- You can register in person at the Chemung County Board of Elections Office.
- You can register in person at any New York State Agency Based Voter Registration Center.
- You can call the New York State Board of Elections hotline at 1-800-FOR-VOTE to request a voter application. Or visit them at http://www.elections.ny.gov/
- You can download a PDF version of the New York State Voter Registration Form, complete the form and mail it to the Chemung County Board of Elections.
- If you would like to remove your voter registration from Chemung County you can download a PDF version of the Request for Cancellation of Voter Registration, complete the form and mail it to the Chemung County Board of Elections.
- Check to see if you are a registered voter?
Early voting in Chemung County
Chemung County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the county Board of Elections building at 378 S. Main Street in Elmira.
Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:
- Saturday, October 24, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, October 25, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Monday, October 26, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
- Tuesday, October 27, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Wednesday, October 28, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
- Thursday, October 29, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
- Friday, October 30, 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
- Saturday, October 31, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Sunday, November 1, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day November 3, 2020.
The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, the day before the general election.
For more information on early voting in Chemung County, visit our early voting page.
Chemung County polling sites
Not sure where your polling site is located or want to see what your ballot will look like? Check the Chemung County Board of Elections website.
1ST LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN C. PASTRICK, JR. (REP)
01-01 Catlin Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812
01-02 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-03 Veteran Sullivanville Methodist Church, 69 Old Sullivanville Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
01-04 Veteran Veteran Town Hall, 4049 Watkins Rd., Millport, NY 14864
01-05 Catlin Catlin Town Hall, 1448 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams, NY 14812
2ND LEGISLATIVE DIST – DAVID MANCHESTER (REP)
02-01 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-02 Big Flats Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
02-03 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-04 Big Flats Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
02-05 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
02-06 Big Flats Big Flats Community Center, 476 Maple Street, Big Flats, NY 14814
3RD LEGISLATIVE DIST – LLOYD THOMAS SWEET (REP)
03-01 Horseheads North Main Street Fire Station, 134 N. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-02 Horseheads 1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-03 Horseheads 1st Presbyterian Church, Hhds 2943 Westinghouse Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
03-04 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
4TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOSEPH BRENNAN (REP)
04-01 Horseheads 4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd., Hhds, NY 14845
04-02 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
04-03 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-04 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-05 Big Flats Maranatha Bible Chapel, 774 Sing Sing Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-06 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
04-07 Horseheads Horseheads Village Hall, 202 S. Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845
04-08 Horseheads Horseheads Elks Lodge, 6 Prospect Hill Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
5TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARK MARGESON (REP)
05-01 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
05-02 Horseheads Horseheads Town Hall, 150 Wygant Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
05-03 Erin Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838
05-04 Horseheads Journey Center, 116 Breesport Rd., Horseheads, NY 14845
6TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – BRIAN HYLAND (REP)
06-01 Baldwin Baldwin Comm. Ctr.(Fire Dept), 460 Breesport-N Chg Rd., Lowman, NY 14861
06-02 Chemung Chemung Town Hall, 48 Rotary Rd. Ext., Chemung, NY 14825
06-04 Erin Erin Town Hall, 1138A Breesport Rd., Erin, NY 14838
06-05 Van Etten Van Etten Town Hall, 6 Gee St.,Van Etten, NY 14889
06-06 Chemung Chemung Volunteer Fire Co., 679 Main Street, Chemung, NY 14825
7TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – CHRISTINA BRUNER SONSIRE (DEM)
07-01 Elmira 1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-02 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
07-03 Elmira Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-04 Elmira 1st Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-05 Elmira Elmira Town Hall, 1255 W. Water Street, Elmira, NY 14905
07-06 Big Flats Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Co., 214 Hendy Creek Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
8TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – PEGGY L. WOODARD (REP)
08-01 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-02 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-03 Horseheads Elmira Heights Village Hall, 215 Elmwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903
08-04 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
08-05 Horseheads 4-H Bldg., Fairgrounds (Gate 3, Bldg.2), 170 Fairview Rd, Hhds, NY 14845
9TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – JOHN BURIN (REP)
09-01 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901
09-02 City IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901
09-03 City Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901
09-04 City Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall ,1200 Clemens Center Pkwy, 14901
09-05 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
09-06 City Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
09-07 City Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
09-08 Elmira Fassett School, 309 W. Thurston St., Elmira, NY 14901
10TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MARTIN D. CHALK (REP)
10-01 City IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901
10-02 City IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901
10-03 City Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
10-04 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901
10-05 City North Presbyterian Church, 921 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901
10-06 City Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905
10-07 City Ernie Davis Academy, 933 Hoffman Street, Elmira, NY 14905
11TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – ROBERT BRIGGS (DEM)
11-01 City IBEW Union Hall, 415 W. Second Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-02 City Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-03 City Grace Episcopal Church, 375 W. Church Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-04 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-05 City Elmira Elks Lodge, 300 E. Gray Street, Elmira, NY 14901
11-06 City IAV Club, 1070 Magee Street, Elmira, NY 14901
12TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – WILLIAM MCCARTHY (DEM)
12-01 City Bethany Lutheran Church, 256 S. Walnut Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-02 City Southside Alliance (City of Light) Church, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY
12-03 City Southside Alliance Church (City of Light), 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY
12-04 City Southside Alliance (City of Light) Church, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY
12-05 City Southside Alliance (City of Light) Church, 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY
12-06 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
12-07 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
13TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – SCOTT DRAKE (REP)
13-01 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-02 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-03 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-04 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-05 City New Beginnings Methodist Church, 300 E. Miller Street, Elmira, NY 14904
13-06 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – MICHAEL SMITH (REP)
14-01 Southport Southport Fire Depatment, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
14-02 Southport Senior Citizens Ctr., Chapel Park, 83 Personius Rd., Pine City, NY 14871
14-03 Southport Southport Town Hall, 1139 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904
14-04 Southport Pine City School, 1551 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY 14871
14-05 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
14-06 Southport Webb Mills Fire Department, 18 Firehouse Lane, Pine City, NY 14871
15TH LEGISLATIVE DIST – RODNEY J. STRANGE (REP)
15-01 Ashland Ashland Town Hall, 3663 Sixth Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894
15-02 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-03 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-04 Southport Elmira High School, 777 S. Main Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-05 Southport Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street, Elmira, NY 14904
15-06 Elmira Highway Building Garage / Elmira, 76 County Rd. 1, Elmira, NY 14901
Chemung County Sample Ballot
*Town/Village ballots may vary
President and Vice President of the United States – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris
- Republican – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence
- Conservative – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence
- Working Families – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris
- Green – Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker
- Libertarian – Jo Jergensen & Jeremy Cohen
- Independence – Brock Peirce & Karla Ballard
State Supreme Court Justice 6th Judicial District – (Vote for Two)
- Democratic – Elizabeth A. Gerry
- Republican – Brian D. Burns
- Independence – Elizabeth A. Gerry
Representative in Congress 23rd District – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Tracy Mitrano
- Republican – Tom Reed
- Conservative – Tom Reed
- Working Families – Tracy Mitrano
- Libertarian – Andrew M. Kolstee
- Independence – Tom Reed
State Senator 58th District – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Leslie Danks Burke
- Republican – Thomas F. O’Mara
- Conservative – Thomas F. O’Mara
- Working Families – Leslie Danks Burke
- Independence – Thomas F. O’Mara
- SAM – Leslie Danks Burke
Member of Assembly 124th District – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Randy Reid
- Republican – Christopher S. Friend
- Conservative – Christopher S. Friend
- Independence – Christopher S. Friend
Member of Assembly 132nd District – (Vote for one)
- Republican – Philip A. Palmesano
- Conservative – Philip A. Palmesano
- Independence – Philip A. Palmesano
County Court Judge – (Vote for one)
- Republican – Otto Campanella
- Conservative – Damian M. Sonsire
- Independence – Damian M. Sonsire
- Libertarian – Otto Campanella
County Clerk -(Vote for one)
- Republican – Linda Forrest
- Independence – Linda Forrest
- Conservative – Linda Forrest
CITY OF ELMIRA
Constable – 3 years unexpired term – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Michael Seifert
- End Inequality – Tanisha R. Logan – Latimore
TOWN OF CHEMUNG
Town Justice – (Vote for any two)
- Republican – Wesley A. Dibble
- Republican – Douglas A. Vaughn
TOWN OF ERIN
Town Justice – (Vote for one)
- Republican – Kyle M. Wieder
- Conservative – Kyle M. Wieder
TOWN OF HORSEHEADS
Member of Council – 1 year unexpired term – (Vote for one)
- Republican – Don Zeigler
- Conservative – Joseph W. Atkinson, III
- Independence – Don Zeigler
TOWN OF SOUTHPORT
Town Justice – (Vote for one)
- Republican – Steven T. Milford
VILLAGE OF HORSEHEADS Village Justice – (Vote for one)
- Republican – Andrew Smith
- Conservative – Michael Belosky
Village Trustee – (Vote for any two)
- Republican – Bill Goodwin, Sr.
- Republican – Michael Skroskznik
- Conservative – Bill Goodwin, Sr.
- Conservative – Michael Skroskznik
More voter information and state-wide deadlines can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website.