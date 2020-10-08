Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Schuyler, Steuben and Chemung Counties

NEW YORK (WWTI) -- The New York Attorney General released a statement following a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service. This past August, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit with a coalition of states and cities to halt and reverse changes made to the USPS.

According to James, the slowdown impacted veterans and seniors who did not receive medication and impacted individuals economically who were awaiting paychecks.