Election Day 2020 voter guide: Every race, voting information for Steuben County

Below you’ll find information for Steuben County on how to register to vote, where to vote, and who the candidates are.
Registering to Vote in Steuben County
- A Voter Registration form may be obtained in the following ways:
- Click here for the Voter Registration Form Letter Size
- Please ensure that the entire document is present when printing this form. You may need to adjust page scaling settings in your print dialog.
- Click here to register online through NYS DMV
- Call our office (607-664-2260) and we’ll send you a registration form in the mail.
- You may also obtain Registration forms from libraries, Post Offices, and most New York Government agencies.
- Fill out a Voter Registration form using only a pen with blue or black ink
- Be sure to sign the form.
- Mail (DO NOT FAX) the Voter Registration form to:
Steuben County Board of Elections 3 East Pulteney Square Bath, NY 14810
Early voting in Steuben County
Steuben County voters who wish to vote early in-person can do so starting on Oct. 24 at the county Board of Elections building at 20 East Morris Street in Bath.
Early in-person voting can be done during the following times:
- Saturday October 24, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Sunday October 25, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Monday October 26, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Tuesday October 27, 2020 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Wednesday October 28, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Thursday October 29, 2020 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Friday October 30, 2020 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
- Saturday October 31, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Sunday November 1, 2020 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
All registered voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day November 3, 2020.
The last day to apply online, by email, fax or to postmark an application or letter of application by mail for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. The last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot is Nov. 2, the day before the general election.
For more information on early voting in Steuben County, visit our early voting page.
Steuben County polling sites
Not sure where your polling site is located or want to see what your ballot will look like? Check the Steuben County Board of Elections website.
Steuben County Sample Ballot
*Town/Village ballots may vary
President and Vice President of the United States – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris
- Republican – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence
- Conservative – Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence
- Working Families – Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris
- Green – Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker
- Libertarian – Jo Jergensen & Jeremy Cohen
- Independence – Brock Peirce & Karla Ballard
State Supreme Court Justice 7th Judicial District – (Vote for Four)
- Democratic – Gino Nitti
- Democratic – William T. Gargan
- Democratic – Julie Cianca
- Democratic – Stephen Lindley
- Republican – Dan Doyle
- Republican – Sam L. Valleriani
- Republican – Vince Dinolfo
- Republican – Stephen Lindley
- Conservative – Dan Doyle
- Conservative – Sam L. Valleriani
- Conservative – Vince Dinolfo
- Conservative – Stephen Lindley
- Working Families – Dan Doyle
- Working Families – Sam L. Valleriani
- Working Families – Julie Cianca
- Working Families – Stephen Lindley
- Independence – Dan Doyle
- Independence – Sam L. Valleriani
- Independence – Vince Dinolfo
- Independence – Stephen Lindley
Representative in Congress 23rd District – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Tracy Mitrano
- Republican – Tom Reed
- Conservative – Tom Reed
- Working Families – Tracy Mitrano
- Libertarian – Andrew M. Kolstee
- Independence – Tom Reed
State Senator 58th District – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – Leslie Danks Burke
- Republican – Thomas F. O’Mara
- Conservative – Thomas F. O’Mara
- Working Families – Leslie Danks Burke
- Independence – Thomas F. O’Mara
- SAM – Leslie Danks Burke
Member of Assembly 132nd District – (Vote for one)
- Republican – Philip Palmesano
- Conservative – Philip Palmesano
- Independence – Philip Palmesano
Member of Assembly 133rd District – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – ChaRon K. Sattler-Leblanc
- Republican – Marjorie L. Byrnes
- Working Families – ChaRon K. Sattler-Leblanc
- Conservative – Marjorie L. Byrnes
- Independence – Marjorie L. Byrnes
Member of Assembly 132nd District – (Vote for one)
- Republican – Philip A. Palmesano
- Conservative – Philip A. Palmesano
- Independence – Philip A. Palmesano
Member of Assembly 148th District – (Vote for one)
- Democratic – W. Ross Scott
- Republican – Joseph Giglio
- Conservative – Joseph Giglio
- Independence – Joseph Giglio
Steuben County Sheriff – (Vote for one)
- Republican – James Allard
- Conservative – James Allard
- Independence – James Allard
ADDISON
Town Councilman – 1 year unexpired term – (Vote for one)
- Patriotic Party – John Lyons
CAMPBELL
Town Justice – 4 year term – (Vote for two)
- Justice for All – Patricia Horton
- Peace for Campbell – Douglas Horton
- Have A Voice – Patrick Nichols
CANISTEO
Town Supervisor – 3 year unexpired term
- Republican – Jason Woodworth
Town Justice – 4 year term
- Republican – William Mlott II
CATON
Town Councilman – 1 year unexpired term
- Rural Patriot – Hank Bentley
COHOCTON
Town Justice – 4 year term (Vote for two)
- Republican – Robby Anger
- Republican – Carl Drum
TOWN OF CORNING
Town Justice – 4 year term
- Republican – Glenford Rose, Jr.
Town Councilman – 1 year unexpiring term
- Republican – Lon A. Fiscus
DANSVILLE – PROPOSITIONS (YES OR NO)
- Should the term of office of Highway Superintendent of the Town of Dansville be extended from two years to four years?
- Should the term of office of Town Supervisor of the Town of Dansville be extended from two years to four years?
- Shall there be approved and adopted in the Town of Dansville, New York, a Local Law granting qualifying United State military veterans with a tax exemption from the Town real property tax of 15 percent with an additional 10 percent if the veterans served in a certain designated areas of the world and if the veteran is disabled as determined by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs an exemption equal to one-half of their percentage of disability?
Fremont
Superintendent of Highways – 1 year unexpiring term
- Republican – Jeffrey Moore
Greenwood
Town Justice – 4 year term
- Write-In
Howard
Town Clerk – 1 year unexpiring term
- Write-In
Pulteney
Town Justice – 4 year term
- Democratic – Mary Hope Benedict
Proposition
- “Shall the contribution, of the Town of Pulteney, NY, for the operating budget of the Pulteney Free Library be increased by three thousand seven hundred twenty-eight dollars ($3,728) to the total sum of forty-one thousand and ten dollars ($41,010)” annually?”
Thurston
Assessor – 3 year unexpiring term
- Write-In
Urbana
Town Councilman – 1 year unexpiring term
- Republican – Mary Farmer
Wayland
Town Justice – 4 year term (Vote for two)
- Dumbell – Douglas Fahy
- Care to be Fair – Laura Snow
- Justice 4 Y’all – Katherine Snow
Wayne
Town Councilman – 1 year unexpiring term
- Republican – John Walton
Woodhull
Town Justice – 4 year term
- Republican – Christie Brothers
More voter information and state-wide deadlines can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website.