Where to vote early in the Capital Region

(NEWS10) — Early voting begins on Saturday, October 24, and ends Monday, November 1.

Albany County voters can vote early at the following locations:

Albany County Board of Elections (224 South Pearl Street, Albany)

Pine Grove United Methodist Church (1580 Central Avenue, Albany)

Boght Community Fire Department (8 Preston Drive, Cohoes)

Berne Volunteer Fire Company (30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne)

Bethlehem Lutheran Church (85 Elm Avenue, Delmar)

Guilderland Fire Department (2303 Western Avenue, Guilderland)

Rensselaer County voters can vote early at the following locations:

Holy Cross Armenian Church (255 Spring Avenue, Troy)

Schodack Town Hall (265 Schuurman Road, Castleton)

Brunswick Office Bldg (336 Town Office Road, Troy)

Saratoga County voters can vote early at the following locations:

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library (475 Moe Road, Clifton Park)

Gavin Park (10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs)

Board of Elections (50 W. High Street, Ballston Spa)

Schenectady County voters can vote early at the following locations:

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library (99 Clinton Street, Schenectady)

South Schenectady Fire Department (6 Old Mariaville Road, Rotterdam)

Glenville Senior Center (32 Worden Road, Glenville)

Niskayuna Town Hall (1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna)

For all locations, dates and times are as follows from October 24 through November 1:

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday and Wednesday: Noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.