Your Local Election Headquarters – Chemung County
Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden with double-digit lead in S.C. ahead of primary
Video
Pennsylvania may tweak new law to avoid vote-counting logjam
Video
GOP chair files to get Trump on New York ballots
Video
In Nevada, Biden casts Sanders, Bloomberg as party posers
Bloomberg : 3 women can be released on non-disclosure deals
8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders is the front runner in Nevada
Video
What to expect during the Las Vegas Democratic debate
Video
Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time
MIT raises concerns about West Virginia cell phone voting app
Video
Buttigieg, Sanders lead as Iowa releases partial results
Video
Trending Now
Two people arrested for Arnot Mall theft
Video
Monroe County Sheriffs Office asks for help searching for missing teen
Reports: Wilkes-Barre native has coronavirus
Video
One person charged with attacking officers in Southport Correctional Facility
Nearly 40% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona due to coronavirus, study shows
Video
Elmira Police responding to reports of an armed robbery
Weather
Local school districts monitoring Coronavirus, following state protocol
Video
Former Horseheads teaching assistant identified as victim of Tuesday’s accident
Video
What’s deadlier? Coronavirus or flu?