Your Local Election Headquarters – Debate

Click Here to Return to Your Local Election HQ Homepage
YOUR MODERATORS FOR THE DEBATE
Georgia Verdier
President NAACP Elmira/Corning
Zach Wheeler
Anchor WETM-18
Chemung County Sheriff
Art Laurey
Art Laurey is running in his 3rd campaign for the Chemung County Sheriff. Laurey who is running as an independent, worked in the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department for 27 years and is running against current Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom. Laurey, a former Marine is a father to five children, two of which who have followed in his footsteps. One daughter currently a State Trooper in Albany and his youngest daughter joining the military fresh out of high school like he did. Laurey and his wife Mary have been married for over 30 years. Art, a religious man has volunteered for the past 6 years in his church. Laurey is hoping if elected to office that he can help bring the number of murders down in Chemung County which he says are the 2nd highest in the Southern Tier to only Binghamton. While Art believes every citizen should exercise their 2nd amendment rights and own a gun, he wants to make sure that all individuals have proper training using a firearm in order to keep residents safe. Other issues hot Laurey is looking to bring awareness to are gun violence and the opioid crisis. Laurey’s motto for his campaign is “Transparency is Paramount”.
Bill Schrom
Sheriff Schrom, age 51, began his career with the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in March of 1990 as a Road Patrol Deputy, after graduating from the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy in 1989. While assigned to the Road Patrol division, he also served on the department’s Special Services Unit. In 1994, he was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID). In 2001, Sheriff Schrom was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and remained assigned to CID as a supervisor within that division. During his assignment to CID, Sheriff Schrom served as one of the department’s Crisis Negotiators and also one of the department’s Computerized Voice Stress Analyzer Operators. While assigned to CID, Sheriff Schrom received extensive training in a variety of disciplines to include Interview and Interrogation, Death Investigation, crime-scene processing, and evidence collection, to name a few. He has attended the Colonel Henry F. Williams Homicide Seminar, the Bloodstain Evidence Institute and graduated from the FBI National Academy (Session 186). He holds an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice, a Bachelor’s of Science, as well as a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration. Schrom also served as a past President of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.
In 2006, he was appointed to the position of Undersheriff. Sheriff Schrom oversees the agency’s four divisions, 150 personnel, as well as a correctional facility that houses up to 264 male and female inmates. The Sheriff has been an active member on several committees to include the American Red Cross, Child Fatality Review Team, Traffic Safety Board, Counter Terrorism (Zone 12), Ad Com as part of the Children’s Advocacy Center, The NYS Farm Bureau Association, The Safe Harbour NYS Committee, and the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). The Sheriff also teaches as an Adjunct Professor for Corning Community College, where he has been teaching since 2012. The Sheriff teaches Ethical Dilemmas in Criminal Justice as well as Police Operations.
Sheriff Schrom has been married to his wife Marianne for 29 years and has three children, Megan 26, Samantha 22, and Katelyn 17. When he is not working, Sheriff Schrom enjoys spending time with his wife and three daughters. He also enjoys hunting and fishing.
City of Elmira Mayor
Alex Sweet
Alex Sweet is the 24-year-old lifelong Elmira resident who is a political newcomer that will appear on the Democratic ballot line. Sweet currently works at the Department of Social Services. According to previous WETM reports, He said he’s running to bring needed changed to the city. Sweet said the biggest driving factor of change is community involvement. After multiple attempts via various methods, WETM-18 has not been able to get additional statements from Mr. Sweet.
As of October 21st, Mr. Sweet issued a statement on his Facebook page indicating that he had accepted a job that requires him to move out of the state. For more details on his statement click here.
Dan Mandell
ELMIRA, N.Y. – Republican Candidate Dan Mandell is running for his second term as Mayor for Elmira. Mayor Mandell hopes to continue improving on development.
In the past four years development has been on the rise for Elmira. The city has received over 100 million dollars worth of development including the addition of Lecom to Elmira College.
Also, he has attacked poverty by receiving the Empire State Poverty Reduction in 2017. Elmira was one of the first communities to get their plan submitted and accepted. Thus far, the city has helped over 650 individuals get out of poverty.
Another grant the city has qualified for is the City Rise Three Grant. This grant qualifies the city to receive between $500,000 to a million dollars. With that money Mandell’s administration would use it to for the housing problems through the city that they started in the first four years.
The financial situation has also been a focus for Mandell and his administration. For example, last year Elmira has a zero percent tax increase and Mandell said he is hopeful for the same thing this year. When Mandell took office the city was on the verge of bankruptcy and today Elmira is almost out of their deficit.
Before becoming mayor, Mandell was a member of the United States Airforce. He spent three years in active duty and then three more years in the reserves. During his time in the military he took classes on leadership.
Mandell worked for his father’s restaurant, “Mandell’s Restaurant.” There he learned how to operate budgets and spending while running a successful private business.
In 1988, he was hired by the sheriff’s office and worked there for 26 years. Mandell spent his last 14 years at the sheriff’s office in administration.
“So the revitalization and the resurgence of the city is why I want to continue to run,” Mandell said, “I want to be apart of that and help steer the ship as we go forward in the next four years.”
Early Voting
Chemung County
Schuyler County
Steuben County
Tioga County NY
Tompkins County
Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 29, noon to 8 p.m.
Oct. 30, noon to 8 p.m.
Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Board of Elections building at 378 S. Main St. in Elmira.
Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 29, noon. to 8 p.m.
Oct. 30, noon to 8 p.m.
Oct. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
County Courthouse at 105 9th St., Watkins Glen.
Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New Steuben County Annex Building Located at 20 E. Morris St. in Bath.
Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 27, Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 28, Noon to 8 p.m.
Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct 30, Noon to 8 p.m.
Oct 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tioga County Board of Elections – A Frame 1062 State Route 38, Owego, NY 13827
Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 28, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 29, Noon to 8 p.m.
Oct. 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 31, Noon to 8 p.m.
Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Town of Ithaca Town Hall 215 N Tioga Street Ithaca NY, 14850
Crash Fire Rescue (C.F.R.) 72 Brown Rd Ithaca NY 14850