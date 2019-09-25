Your Local Election Headquarters – Debate

As of October 21st, Mr. Sweet issued a statement on his Facebook page indicating that he had accepted a job that requires him to move out of the state. For more details on his statement click here .

Alex Sweet is the 24-year-old lifelong Elmira resident who is a political newcomer that will appear on the Democratic ballot line. Sweet currently works at the Department of Social Services. According to previous WETM reports, He said he’s running to bring needed changed to the city. Sweet said the biggest driving factor of change is community involvement. After multiple attempts via various methods, WETM-18 has not been able to get additional statements from Mr. Sweet.

Dan Mandell

ELMIRA, N.Y. – Republican Candidate Dan Mandell is running for his second term as Mayor for Elmira. Mayor Mandell hopes to continue improving on development.

In the past four years development has been on the rise for Elmira. The city has received over 100 million dollars worth of development including the addition of Lecom to Elmira College.

Also, he has attacked poverty by receiving the Empire State Poverty Reduction in 2017. Elmira was one of the first communities to get their plan submitted and accepted. Thus far, the city has helped over 650 individuals get out of poverty.

Another grant the city has qualified for is the City Rise Three Grant. This grant qualifies the city to receive between $500,000 to a million dollars. With that money Mandell’s administration would use it to for the housing problems through the city that they started in the first four years.

The financial situation has also been a focus for Mandell and his administration. For example, last year Elmira has a zero percent tax increase and Mandell said he is hopeful for the same thing this year. When Mandell took office the city was on the verge of bankruptcy and today Elmira is almost out of their deficit.

Before becoming mayor, Mandell was a member of the United States Airforce. He spent three years in active duty and then three more years in the reserves. During his time in the military he took classes on leadership.

Mandell worked for his father’s restaurant, “Mandell’s Restaurant.” There he learned how to operate budgets and spending while running a successful private business.

In 1988, he was hired by the sheriff’s office and worked there for 26 years. Mandell spent his last 14 years at the sheriff’s office in administration.

“So the revitalization and the resurgence of the city is why I want to continue to run,” Mandell said, “I want to be apart of that and help steer the ship as we go forward in the next four years.”