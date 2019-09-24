Skip to content
Your Local Election Headquarters – Tioga County NY
New absentee ballot application portal available for NY voters
Video
New York launches absentee ballot request portal
Video
Local party leaders weighing in on Rep. and Dem. National Conventions
Video
Governor Wolf lays out proposals for November election
Video
Mitrano condemns vandalism at Reed’s Corning office
Video
Republican Convention takeaways: Sharing stage with crises
Video
New York law enforcement officers union endorses Donald Trump for President
Cuomo signs executive order focused on election, absentee ballots
Video
President of New York State Troopers PBA endorses Donald Trump
Video
Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall
Video
Trending Now
Second stimulus checks: Mnuchin says Trump still wants virus deal with Democrats
Video
Where’s my second stimulus check? Where we stand as September begins
Video
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo’s time in Elmira
Video
The relationship between weather and joint pain
Video
GRAPHIC IMAGES: Landlord frustrated over Gov. Cuomo’s executive order extending eviction to Sept. 20
Video
REPORT: 20% school cuts impact New York’s high-need districts the most
Video
A look at violence against police: 6 U.S. officers shot in last 4 days
Video
Siena College Research Institute releases new NYS coronavirus poll results
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Corning holding virtual public meetings, release survey for police reform
Video
Harmful algae blooms reported on Seneca Lake as the season for it begins
Video