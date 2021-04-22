FedEx responds to complaints of slow deliveries in Schuyler County

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – FedEx is responding to multiple complaints made by residents of Schuyler County, particularly those in Hector.
Multiple residents on the Facebook group “Hector Has It All” have complained of slow deliveries, lost packages, and fewer drivers in the area.
FedEx released the following statement to 18 News regarding the residents complaints:
FedEx Ground is experiencing some temporary delivery delays in the Schuyler Country area. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingency plans to restore service levels. Customers may track their packages or contact customer service by visiting (this link).