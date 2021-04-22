FedEx responds to complaints of slow deliveries in Schuyler County

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo, a FedEx Ground package van pulls into a business driveway in this north Jackson, Miss., facility. Amazon is banning its third-party merchants from using FedEx’s ground service to deliver to Prime members, suggesting that it thinks the service is too slow to get packages to their destinations in time for Christmas. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – FedEx is responding to multiple complaints made by residents of Schuyler County, particularly those in Hector.

Multiple residents on the Facebook group “Hector Has It All” have complained of slow deliveries, lost packages, and fewer drivers in the area.

FedEx released the following statement to 18 News regarding the residents complaints: