FedEx responds to complaints of slow deliveries in Schuyler County

Your Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo, a FedEx Ground package van pulls into a business driveway in this north Jackson, Miss., facility. Amazon is banning its third-party merchants from using FedEx’s ground service to deliver to Prime members, suggesting that it thinks the service is too slow to get packages to their destinations in time for Christmas. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – FedEx is responding to multiple complaints made by residents of Schuyler County, particularly those in Hector.

Multiple residents on the Facebook group “Hector Has It All” have complained of slow deliveries, lost packages, and fewer drivers in the area.

FedEx released the following statement to 18 News regarding the residents complaints:

FedEx Ground is experiencing some temporary delivery delays in the Schuyler Country area. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingency plans to restore service levels. Customers may track their packages or contact customer service by visiting (this link).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now